LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,488,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,602 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $250,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 255,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 4.0 %

CAH traded down $4.07 on Friday, reaching $98.91. 3,446,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,678. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.56 and a one year high of $116.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

