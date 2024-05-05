LSV Asset Management Purchases 8,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,749,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $196,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,188 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,245,000 after buying an additional 321,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,091,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,165,000 after buying an additional 160,178 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,699,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $167,580,000 after acquiring an additional 24,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,420. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.84.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.