LSV Asset Management Raises Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.11% of PACCAR worth $55,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.79. 3,899,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,976. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.