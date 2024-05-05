LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.49% of Capital One Financial worth $245,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $149.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

