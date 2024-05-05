LSV Asset Management Sells 165,061 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,358,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,061 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $389,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,194,000 after buying an additional 988,864 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 843,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 410,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,558. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.34. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $55.67 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

