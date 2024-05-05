LSV Asset Management Sells 819,728 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,315,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 819,728 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.24% of Pfizer worth $383,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 30.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,901,000 after buying an additional 5,678,004 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Pfizer by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,503,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,984,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. 60,568,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,900,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.21. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

