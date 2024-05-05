LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,542,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,744 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.69% of Arrow Electronics worth $310,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,859,000 after acquiring an additional 409,810 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 67.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 946,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,527,000 after purchasing an additional 380,383 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 42.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after purchasing an additional 349,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 826,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,460,000 after buying an additional 226,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $18,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE ARW traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $124.89. 542,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,307. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.