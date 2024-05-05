LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,358,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.78% of Brixmor Property Group worth $54,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRX. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,395,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,273,000 after acquiring an additional 322,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,103 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.75 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. 4,750,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.24.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.21%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,173. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $239,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,487.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.