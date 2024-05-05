Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Macatawa Bank stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. 199,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,855. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.2% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

