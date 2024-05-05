Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Magna International Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,988,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.93. Magna International has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

