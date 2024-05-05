Malaga Cove Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 56,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,433. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

