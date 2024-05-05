Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 2,294 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Endava by 194.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 4,429.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. 319,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.42. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.07 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

