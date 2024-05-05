Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,250,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 78,286 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,361,000 after acquiring an additional 233,015 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,026,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $236.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $76.80.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.61%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

