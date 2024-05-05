Malaga Cove Capital LLC Invests $410,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,901,000 after purchasing an additional 988,829 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,085,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,047,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EL traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.94. 3,791,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,756. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $209.64.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

