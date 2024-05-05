Malaga Cove Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up about 1.2% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The Cigna Group stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.50. 2,413,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.77 and a 200-day moving average of $319.59.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.45 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

