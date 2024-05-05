Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.62.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

