Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.33.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $234.59 on Friday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $165.13 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 26.5% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

