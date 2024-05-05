Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.13 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.39. The company has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Argus upped their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.