Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.13 and a 1-year high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Argus upped their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

