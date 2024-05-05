Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $72.78 and a 52 week high of $137.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $1,524,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.