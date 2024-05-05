Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $510.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $520.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $493.55.

NYSE MA opened at $443.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.57 and a 200-day moving average of $437.74. The company has a market cap of $413.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 583,088 shares of company stock valued at $266,873,978 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

