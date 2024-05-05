Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 285.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Materion by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Materion Price Performance

Materion stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.17. Materion Co. has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $385.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.84 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. Materion’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

