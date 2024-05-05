Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,975,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Medpace by 67.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after buying an additional 246,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Medpace by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after buying an additional 319,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,385,000 after acquiring an additional 65,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.00.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,442 shares of company stock valued at $82,702,867. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $392.57 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.39 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $398.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

