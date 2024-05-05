Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Decreased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 53,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.69. 4,987,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,078,836. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.44.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.