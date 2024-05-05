Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.68. 2,262,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

