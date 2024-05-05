Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 36,404 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 94.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 85,557 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,075,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.