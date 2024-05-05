Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.75% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,396. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $418.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

