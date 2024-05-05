Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,644,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in S&P Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $425.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $422.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

