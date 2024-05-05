Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 12,637 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 103.5% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 128,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 65,336 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

FTXL opened at $87.09 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.