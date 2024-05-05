Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 5,958 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 41,767 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 535.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 235,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after acquiring an additional 198,627 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 28,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 899.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $68,709,000 after acquiring an additional 427,516 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,260 shares of company stock worth $7,429,728 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $179.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $183.19. The company has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

