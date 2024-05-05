Meter Governance Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002208 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and $191,373.36 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,611,567 coins and its circulating supply is 35,973,898 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,605,184 with 35,969,087 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.41268621 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $196,686.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.