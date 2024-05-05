MFA Financial (MFA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect MFA Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MFA Financial Price Performance
Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. MFA Financial has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.10.
MFA Financial Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
