Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.06.

MAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $158.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.51.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,457,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,125,000 after acquiring an additional 592,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $713,500,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,345,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,023,000 after purchasing an additional 93,020 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

