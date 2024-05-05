Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $133.00 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.06.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

