Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.94.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 70.50% and a negative return on equity of 86.72%.
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
