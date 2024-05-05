Millburn Ridgefield Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 149.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after acquiring an additional 707,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,812,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after buying an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 673,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,630,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 643,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after buying an additional 20,983 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,386 shares. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

