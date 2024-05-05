Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $11.92 Million Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128,716 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 2.17% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,144 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 16,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 72,150 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWH stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,738. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

