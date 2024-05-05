Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $15.61 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,758 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.76% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $15,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWA. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 628,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 208,950 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWA traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.16. 2,088,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $25.04.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

