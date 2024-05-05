Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $6.01 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,241 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.39. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

