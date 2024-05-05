Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases Shares of 14,277 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 725.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 199,550 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.11. 429,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,841. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

