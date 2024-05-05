Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 11,229 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 402,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.62. The company had a trading volume of 196,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.32. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

