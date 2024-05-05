Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 17,681 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,681 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $32,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,807,000 after purchasing an additional 882,291 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,118 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

