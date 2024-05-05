Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 226 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8,642.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.67. 961,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.47 and its 200-day moving average is $179.52.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

