Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 68,206 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,206 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 1.26% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $46,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 40,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 258,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

EWT stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.65. 3,461,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,524,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

