Millburn Ridgefield Corp Takes Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 114,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. 23,408,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,269,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

