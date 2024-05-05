Mizuho Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $180.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.36.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.64. 10,043,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $183.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,728. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.