Mizuho Raises LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $80.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LIVN. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.20.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 891,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,875. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 88.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

