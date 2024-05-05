Mizuho Trims trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price to $3.50

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.93.

trivago Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. trivago has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. Analysts expect that trivago will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of trivago

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in trivago by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

