Monero (XMR) Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Monero has a market cap of $2.38 billion and approximately $63.23 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $129.36 or 0.00202214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,973.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.92 or 0.00731428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.29 or 0.00127063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00043310 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00062905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00101184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,432,680 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

