MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ML. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ML

Insider Transactions at MoneyLion

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,217.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,557 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,729.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,217.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,729.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,315,071.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,412,958.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 13.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 15.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $71.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $747.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.68. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyLion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.